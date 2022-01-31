The Book of Boba Fett Honors The Mandalorian, Armorer & Peli Motto

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett essentially became an episode of The Mandalorian last week. With a title that explains why they don't release them early, "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian" saw just that, with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian taking center stage- and he wasn't alone. So to honor the occasion, the studio and streamer are not just honoring Pascal with this week's key art character profile high honor but also for Emily Swallow's the Armorer and Amy Sedaris's Peli Motto (and make sure to check out our review of the episode here):

Here's a look at Morrison & Wen's interview with NME where Morrison revealed his stealthy plan to make less mean more when it came to the amount of dialogue Boba Fett had to speak- and how a call from the Atlanta "Empire" struck him down:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Being Boba Fett | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoPGDDQPCG4)

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Return of a Legend | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9Qa40LZyU)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first five episodes currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)