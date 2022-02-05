The Book of The Mandalorian (Sorry, "Boba Fett") Releases New Teaser

Look, what do we know? Based on the past two week's episodes of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett, fans are suddenly very happy with The Mandalorian spinoff series. Or is "Boba Fett" actually the third season of The Mandalorian? Look, it's the weekend and we're not looking to start trouble. It's just that if you're going to call a show "The Book of Boba Fett" then you're not expecting Morrison's title character to be missing from pretty much two of its seven episodes. Now we know folks are excited about seeing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian (with darksaber), Grogu, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, etc., so we're not looking to crap on anyone's Corn Flakes. But wouldn't it have made more sense to call it "The Book of Mandalorian" or "The Book of Din Djarin" since Pascal's helmeted badass seems to be the strongest linking device? Anyway, the studio and streamer have released a new teaser as the season nears its end highlighting that Boba Fett's "book" sure has a lot of chapters and supporting characters to it.

With the season finale set for next week, here's a quick recap of the action we've been treated to so far with the newest teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett:

Here's a look at Morrison & Wen's interview with NME where Morrison revealed his stealthy plan to make less mean more when it came to the amount of dialogue Boba Fett had to speak- and how a call from the Atlanta "Empire" struck him down:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect:

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first five episodes currently streaming:

