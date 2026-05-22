Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Fire Country Season 4 Finale: Our S04E20: "Try Not to Drown" Preview

Things go from bad to worse in tonight's season finale of CBS's Fire Country. Here's our updated look at S04E20: "Try Not to Drown."

Article Summary Fire Country Season 4 finale "Try Not to Drown" throws Station 42 and Three Rock into Edgewater's worst flood crisis yet.

A catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters, leaving crews battling rising water and dwindling resources.

Tonight's Fire Country season ender teases major stakes, with Chief Brett Richards in play and Edgewater's future at risk.

The Fire Country S04E20 preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek for the explosive CBS finale.

Heading into tonight's season finale of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, Station 42 and Three Rock are in a fight for not just their own lives but also for the future of Edgewater. Guest-starring Shawn Hatosy as Chief Brett Richards, tonight's season ender finds the stations facing a combined threat that could be the kind of game-changing thing that season finales are known for. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, the trailer, a sneak peek, and more for S04E20: "Try Not to Drown" waiting for you below:

Fire Country Season 4 Finale – S04E20: "Try Not to Drown" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 20: "Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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