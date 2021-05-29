The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack

Less than a day after Vought International honored its "original supe" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) by sharing a look back at the cover to Soldier Boy #32, The Boys showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke is sticking around the Vought corporate universe- except this time instead of comics, it's burgers. Or more specifically, the newest item on the Vought-a-Burger menu, "The Seven Tower." For only $5.99, you can stack sandwiches from the Hero Menu to build a custom Seven tower of your own. That means you can "Take it to the 99th floor with your favourite stacked sandwiches" (as the "ad" reads on what appears to be the side of a bus or transit stop). But while it may come with a souvenir cup, Kripke also revealed the "small print" that unless you have the super speed to create super-metabolism, you're looking at "1660 calories, 128g of fat, and 3800mg sodium."

Here's a look at Kripke post from earlier today, which left us hungry and somewhat interested in accepting that challenge:

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (Director, S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN8fFM1ZdWo&t=15s)

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.