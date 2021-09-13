The Boys: Eric Kripke Teases Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy; Honors SPN Day

On September 13, 2005, the world was introduced to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, brothers swore to fight evil wherever they found it in Eric Kripke's (The Boys) Supernatural. The series would go on to run for 327 episodes over 15 seasons and across two networks (The WB & The CW). And to say that the SPN Family is as strong & supportive of a presence would be an understatement. So if you look at your calendars, you'll see that today (or yesterday, depending on time zone) is the 16th anniversary of the long-running series' debut. In honor of the occasion, Kripke took to Twitter to reflect back on those early days.

"#HappySupernaturalDay. 16 years ago, we were babies. I was at McG's house for the pilot screening, pretty heady Hollywood shit for a 31 yr old. I was TERRIFIED no one would watch. Guess it turned out ok. Thanks for keeping the #SPNFamily alive," Kripke wrote in his first post. But it was his second one that got our eyebrows arching, where Kripke reveals he's seen Ackles' dailies as Soldier Boy and that they are "so f***ing weird & funny," and even teased "a scene I've always wanted to do" before driving home the point that The Boys and Supernatural fans are going to like what they see. "Last comment for #HappySupernaturalDay. I just saw dailies with [Jensen Ackles] that are SO FUCKING WEIRD & FUNNY & a scene I've always wanted to do! I wiped a tear laughing. So happy to be working with him again. Wait till you meet #SoldierBoy," were the words accompanying Kripke's second tweet.

Here's a look at Kripke's tweets from earlier today honoring today's important pop-culture footprint while teasing what twisted stories are still to come from the duo reunited once more:

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can also look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.