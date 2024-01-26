Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, TV | Tagged: amazon, Erin Moriarty, Megyn Kelly, opinion, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Blasts Megyn Kelly, Trolls Over Body-Shaming

The Boys star Erin Moriarty is leaving social media, but not before calling out ex-FOX "News" host Megyn Kelly & trolls for body-shaming her.

This wasn't the first time that The Boys star Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie January) has had to deal with online abuse from some viewers who believe that they're fans but are usually nothing more than misogynistic, gatekeeping, body-shaming trolls who get some kind of twisted high off of making people feel small. In September 2022, Moriarty posted a response to the article "#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'Fans'" (here). The article was written in support of Moriarty while also pushing back on & calling out those who had been coming at Moriarty with the same kind of toxicity that the series had spent an entire season demonstrating how destructively controlling that is to women.

"I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed," Moriarty wrote in the post before addressing everything she's put into the role over the years that's allowed her to "change & evolve mentally and physically." And the sad irony wasn't lost on Moriarty, who also shared, "I've opened up a vein for this role, and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against." Now, more than a year later, Moriarty has found herself the target of more rumors & innuendo surrounding her looks & physical health – with even ex-FOX "News" propaganda pusher & NBC News under-achiever Megyn Kelly using Moriarty in an effort to get attention and grab headlines. Moriarty is responding in a lengthy message posted on Instagram earlier today. Before announcing that she would be leaving social media for good (but leaving her account so that the message remains), Moriarty addresses a number of the accusations made by Kelly and many others online – here's a look:

Here's a look back at a screencap of Moriarty's post from September 2022 (which you can check out here), followed by the full text of the caption included with a screencap of the original article:

"I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically). So with that I say: a) thank you to [butcherscanary] b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."

