The Boys: Father's Day Post Offers Interesting Homelander/Ryan Update

A new Father's Day post set in The Boys universe offers an interesting tidbit about Homelander and Ryan's situation heading into Season 5.

Nothing says "Father's Day" more than Homelander (Antony Starr) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) – if you're looking for a painfully toxic and psychologically crippling example of a father/child dynamic that in no way, shape, or form represented any aspect of the annual holiday. But over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Vought would have you believing that Homelander is "father of the year" based on the clearly-not-photoshopped look at the two that was released earlier today. "Happy's Father Day, patriots! Or as Ryan might say, Gratulerer med farsdagen! That's because his loving father just flew with him to Norway to visit a prestigious boarding school he'd like to attend next year. Look how happy the two of them are TOGETHER!" read the Vought release. What's interesting is that it seems that Ryan might be paying the "boarding school" price for his acts of rebellion last season – assuming that's where he actually ends up going. And then there's the Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) factor, which we know will find an entirely different way to screw with Homelander's "Daddy issues" brain.

Here's a look at the propaganda that Vought spewed earlier today to make everyone's Father's Day feel just a tad bit creepier:

Happy's Father Day, patriots! Or as Ryan might say, Gratulerer med farsdagen! That's because his loving father just flew with him to Norway to visit a prestigious boarding school he'd like to attend next year. Look how happy the two of them are TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/3EGJANvRFT — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

