The Boys: Jensen Ackles Offers Laz Alonso Some Bow-Legged Solidarity

Showrunner Eric Kripke and stars Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, and Jensen Ackles gave us a chance to share some fun "The Boys" stuff.

As tough as it is knowing that we're covering the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys – a series that we've been tracking since the adaptation was first announced – it's been nice to see how everyone has been coming together for this final run. Adding to that was the news that hit last week that Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy would be joined by the other members of the Kripke's Supernatural trio: Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins (more on that below) – with that kind of cast in play, we can only imagine what could be in store/ But for this go-around, we're spotlighting a little behind-the-scenes fun, taking a break from the breaking news and meta visits to the show's universe.

A few days ago, Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk, aka MM) posted a #TBT image gallery that offered a look at Karl Urban (Butcher) and Kripke attempting MM's bow-legged stance. If we had to judge, we would say that Urban locked in his vibe and swagger by the final image – while Kripke (who we love) appears to have to go to the bathroom. Checking in via the comments section, Erin Moriarty (Annie, aka Starlight) loved the look, while Ackles – someone whose fans have dedicated posts and sites to Ackles's bow-legged stances – offered Alonso some support: "Nuthin wrong with bow legs, brother" (with sunglasses smiling face and thumbs-up emojis):

"#TBT [Karl Urban] & [Eric Kripke] doing the legendary MM bow legged stance. Did they nail it? 😄," Alonso wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, along with a gallery of images showing the three of them in fine form (well, at least one of them):

Here's a look at Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins answering the call for the fifth and final season:

Eric Kripke on The Boys a Being "Political Show" Now

During an interview with Forbes from earlier this year, Kripke discussed how the streaming series has leaned into being a political show and how current events impact the season's writing (but not the show's endgame). "Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off," Kripke shared, noting that over the seasons, the writers began to embrace how the series and real life were reflecting one another.

After noting that not all of the scripts were written at the time of the interview last month, Kripke shared how current events routinely impact the scripts as they evolve from first draft to filming-approved. "I mean, look – things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the 'Me Too' movement broke in the middle of the season, and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we're sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what's happening in the world. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot and, sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes – but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light," the showrunner explained.

But in terms of where the series and characters are heading during their final run, Kripke adds that the "big picture" endgame plans don't change. "We have, in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax – like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know? So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society, and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stay pretty similar."

Eric Kripke Is "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

