The Boys: Malcolm Barrett Reaction to [SPOILERS] Reveal Truly Timeless

One of the things we love about series creators like Ryan Murphy is the way they grow almost their own "private entourage" of acting "players" that they use from project to project (or in the case of American Horror Story, from season to season). Supernatural creator, Timeless co-creator, and The Boys creator Eric Kripke falls into that category. Case-in-point: Timeless stars Malcolm Barrett (Rufus Carlin), Claudia Doumit (Jiya Marri), and Goran Višnjić (Garcia Flynn)- all of who found their way over to the popular Amazon Prime Series.

This is the point where we need say this: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!… and hit you with a buffer because we have to talk about finale details from "What I Know":

In that world, Barrett is Vought Public Relations writer Seth Reed, who had an unfortunate "accident" involving a super and co-created one of the worst "pro-LGBTQ" ad campaigns ever. Višnjić's Alastair Adana is the leader of the Church of the Collective, who is deeply connected with both Vought and the U.S. government- so much so that he's able to get A-Train(Jessie T. Usher) back onto The Seven (not so much with Chace Crawford's The Deep). In the end, it turns out he's even got connections with Doumit's Congresswoman Victoria "Vic" Neuman, a staunch opponent to Vought and its plans for Compound V and supes in general- that is, until his head explodes after a phone call with Neuman. Turns out our congresswoman was the one behind the heads popping during the Vought hearing last episode and Raynor's (Jennifer Esposito) death earlier in the season because she's a telekinetic assassin. She's also seeing her approval ratings going through the roof, bankrolling Butcher (Karl Urban) and the crew to keep supes in check, and about to be Hughie's (Jack Quaid) boss. So when does the third season start?

But if you thought you were surprised, you should've seen how Doumit's co-star and "TV husband" Barrett reacted to the reveal. Well, thanks to the following Instagram post from Barrett, you don't have to imagine: you can actually see what went down in the clip below: