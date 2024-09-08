Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, the boys

The Boys: Quaid, Moriarty & More Set for Geeks & Nerds for Harris

The Boys stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Valorie Curry are joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris.

Last week, Geeks & Nerds for Harris (a new title with a new Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) put the word out that there would be an official meeting on September 24th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT) to coordinate and mobilize support and raise awareness (and funds) for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's campaign. To take part, folks just need to head on over to the main website and RSVP that you're joining the cause – and it's free. The 2-3 hour program will feature America's geek icons and their fans exploring how the themes of our collected personal stories and experiences connect to the Harris-Walz ticket's sense of unity and fighting injustice. George Takei, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Felicia Day, Patty Jenkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stacey Abrams, and many, many more have already joined – and the list continues to grow. On Sunday, Eric Kripke (The Boys, Supernatural) confirmed who would be joining from The Boys: Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Valorie Curry. Next up, who will we be getting from Supernatural? Hmmm…

"Sept 24 is for you, me and #TheBoys. Come join us for a live chat about the joy & pain of being Supes with the OG @RealLyndaCarter! RSVP for free at Geeks.ForHarris.org," read the caption from Kripke in his social media posts – confirming who from the Prime Video series had signed up for the event so far:

"I am beyond excited to be a part of this incredible group in this important fight. And when we fight, we win. Join us with @GeeksForHarris live on 9/24. RSVP for free at Geeks.ForHarris.org (http://geeks.forharris.org/)," Curry wrote as the caption to her Instagram post getting the word out:

And here's a look at what the co-coordinators had to share:

The boys are back in town.

xoxo… Gossip Geek. RSVP for our free 9/24 livestream event:https://t.co/DsPZcXu9tu 🦸 pic.twitter.com/xvrX1JES1f — Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (@GeeksForHarris) September 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

