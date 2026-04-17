Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys S05: Homelander & Soldier Boy: America's Sexiest Dynasty?

Over in The Boys Universe: Homelander and Soldier Boy: PEOPLE's "America's Sexiest Dynasty? They are if Vought (and Homelander) say so...

While Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) work through their very serious "Daddy" issues as we head into next week's fourth episode of the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Vough International is doing what it can to spin the PR around these two as the next father/son dynasty. "Two heroes that are so sexy,

[PEOPLE] couldn't choose just one for their cover. Introducing a completely new category – America's Sexiest Dynasty. Not since Kirk and Michael Douglas have we seen such sizzling Father-Son hunks!" read the press release from Vought, which included a look at the cover to PEOPLE that spotlights Homelander and Soldier Boy in a way that… looks cold, emotionless, and that it was photoshopped?

What does the future hold for The Boys universe and those who survive, once the smoke settles and the dust clears? We've got the Ackles and Aya Cash (Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising on the way, writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) and executive producers Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal's The Boys: Mexico in development – and possibly a third season of Gen V? Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke offered some thoughts on all three projects:

"The Boys: Vought Rising" Will Be a "Murder-Mystery" in a "Noir-ish" Style: "I would define it as 'L.A. Confidential' with superheroes. Maybe grimier. Probably, definitely grimier. It's a murder-mystery, and it's got that noir-ish — not Black Noir, but actual noir — movin' through the streets and femme fatales and detectives, but also heroin dens and gay bars and pill-popping and famous people. So it's got a real learned, fun, pulpy vibe that gives it its own energy. It feels like a 'Pulp Fiction'-y kind of mystery-story."

Kripke is "Hopeful" About "The Boys: Mexico": "They just delivered a draft of the pilot to Amazon. Amazon seemed to really like it and seemed to be making all the right noises. They gave some notes, so we're gonna incorporate those notes. Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who is the writer, is so smart and good. He'll do, I'm sure, another draft. But it feels like…who the hell knows? You can never predict this stuff, but we're hopeful."

"Gen V" Season 3 "Too Early to Say"; Kripke on What He Wants From "The Boys" Universe Shows: "I don't know. I think it's too early to say [about the future of Gen V]. These things will organically take their own shape. The main thing about the VCU, as we call it, the tone is the brand. I don't think the shows have to be all that connected moving forward. I think it's an interesting universe. It's really irreverent, and as long as we can maintain that irreverent, shocking, fun, emotional tone, then I'm open to any story in that universe, as long as it clears a particular bar of quality. The thing I want more than anything else is for the audience to say, 'Hey, maybe this one was my cup of tea, maybe it wasn't, but it's undeniably good.' Someone cared about it, and they put passion into it, and it's not this cookie-cutter thing, that it's idiosyncratic and weird, and it's somebody's passion project."

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