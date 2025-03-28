Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys S05: Jared Padalecki Hits Toronto; "Game On": Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki posted that he's heading to Toronto for The Boys Season 5 - and his Supernatural fam Jensen Ackles was ready with a response.

Article Summary Jared Padalecki joins The Boys S05, reuniting with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in Toronto.

Expect guest appearances from Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins alongside Jensen Ackles.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke comments on the show's political themes and its reflection of real-world events.

Eric Kripke expresses caution about expanding The Boys universe while maintaining high quality.

By now, we all know that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are going to be joining their Supernatural fam member Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) during the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys and that they will be getting some screen time together. In addition, we learned that Philip Sgriccia – no stranger to Supernatural and The Boys universes by any means – would be directing them. Well, things took a very cool turn earlier today when Padalecki took to social media to confirm that he's on his way to Toronto to start filming.

"Good to see you again, Toronto… Haven't seen you in a New York Minute… Hope you keep me busy up here.😊," Padalecki write as the caption to his Instagram post, which included an image he took from his airplane seat window:

And guess who couldn't wait to respond shortly after Padalecki's post went live?

"I don't know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying," Padalecki shared about his upcoming run on the streaming series earlier this month. What Padalecki did confirm was that he and Ackles would share some screen time together and when he would be reporting for filming duty – though what that would entail isn't clear. "Yeah," Padalecki said. "I don't know what we're doing. I don't know if we like, bump into each other. I don't know much about it. They're still trying to write and figure out who's gonna be there. But it'll be the end of this month." The article goes on to note that a rep for the streaming series confirmed that Padalecki and Collins "will make guest appearances, sharing scenes with Ackles."

Eric Kripke on The Boys a Being "Political Show" Now

During an interview with Forbes from earlier this year, Kripke discussed how the streaming series has leaned into being a political show and how current events impact the season's writing (but not the show's endgame). "Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off," Kripke shared, noting that over the seasons, the writers began to embrace how the series and real life were reflecting one another.

After noting that not all of the scripts were written at the time of the interview last month, Kripke shared how current events routinely impact the scripts as they evolve from first draft to filming-approved. "I mean, look – things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the 'Me Too' movement broke in the middle of the season, and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we're sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what's happening in the world. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot and, sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes – but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light," the showrunner explained.

But in terms of where the series and characters are heading during their final run, Kripke adds that the "big picture" endgame plans don't change. "We have, in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax – like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know? So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society, and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stay pretty similar."

Eric Kripke Is "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

