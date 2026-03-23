Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys S05: Padalecki, Collins Play "Not Morally Upstanding Dudes"

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke teased that Jensen Ackles's Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins play "douchebags."

Article Summary Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join The Boys Season 5 as morally dubious, "douchebag" characters.

Showrunner Eric Kripke teases their Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles in episode 5 as outrageous fun.

Season 5 promises next-level chaos, with Soldier Boy, Homelander, and new shocking alliances in the mix.

The official trailer hints at a brutal power struggle, explosive confrontations, and wild surprises ahead.

When asked during the world premiere of the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys to sum up the final run in one word, Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) offered one word: "diabolical." But after noting that the word was used for the previous seasons, he added that Season 5 was "a whole different level of diabolicalness – if that's a word." Now, we're getting some more insights on how Ackles's Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins play into all of that "diabolicalness" that's set to come. "They show up in episode 5," Kripke shared with Entertainment Weekly about Padalecki and Collins' appearance. "What I love about what they're doing is they're just such douchebags. It's great. I mean, Soldier Boy is no treat either, but they're just really not morally upstanding dudes. It's a blast to watch them play that. It was just so much fun."

"I was told that there was the possibility of it happening, and I was like, 'I think it sounds awesome as long as it makes sense,'" Ackles shared about have his friends and co-stars join him for the episode. "I'm protective of the show. Even though I'm not an original cast member, I still want to, as a fan of the show, make sure that every second counts on screen. Kripke figured out a way to weave them in there and make it outrageous and make it something special. It propels the story, it propels the characters." As for what Supernatural fans can expect from the on-screen reunion, we think it would be safe to say that some shocks and surprises are on the way. "I did not expect some of the things that we filmed in that sequence to go the way they did," Ackles teased. "It's a messy one."

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander (Antony Starr) stood before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season.

What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

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