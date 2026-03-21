Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, the boys, the boys: vought rising

The Boys: Ackles on Having Supernatural Co-Stars on "Vought Rising"

Jensen Ackles teased The Boys Season 5 and addressed having Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins appear in "Vought Rising."

Article Summary Jensen Ackles teases The Boys Season 5 as "a whole different level of diabolicalness".

Ackles likes the idea of Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joining Vought Rising.

Season 5 trailer highlights Soldier Boy, Homelander’s god complex, and more intense showdowns.

Padalecki and Collins appear in interesting roles, deepening the Supernatural-The Boys connection.

Earlier this week, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry headed to Italy for the official world premiere of The Boys Season 5, the final season in the hit Prime Video series's run. There was a whole lot of ground covered on the "blue" carpet in terms of getting the word out about what's to come, including Ackles offering an interesting tease regarding the final season, compared to the four before it.

Speaking with ET, Ackles summed up the season in one word: "diabolical." But after noting that the word was used for the previous seasons, he added that Season 5 was "a whole different level of diabolicalness – if that's a word." As for the possibility of having his Supernatural (and now, The Boys Season 5) co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins appear in his upcoming prequel series "Vought Rising," Ackles sounds all-in on the idea (with some body language in play that was pretty interesting): "I mean, I don't see why not. Let's make it happen."

Here's a look at ET's interview with Ackles from The Boys world premiere, with his comments regarding "Vought Rising" kicking in near the end:

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander (Antony Starr) stood before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season.

What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

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