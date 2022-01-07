The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Shares Soldier Boy Preview Image

Earlier today, we learned via a new teaser that Amazon and Eric Kripke's the Boys would be returning for a third season with a three-episode premiere on June 3rd. We also received the last episode of Vought News Network's (VNN) "7 on Seven" with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) where we had an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs' (FBSA) Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid) as well as a ton of intel that impacts not just the upcoming season but also the upcoming spinoff series. But now we have some extra cool to add to that list. How about a look at Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy in action. Now while it's not an up-close-and-personal image, it does offer a sense of his character (who we see standing in the middle of some serious damage).

Here's a look at Ackles's Instagram post from earlier this afternoon sharing a look at Soldier Boy in action (and image that came courtesy of Quaid):

Here's a look at the first official teaser for the return of The Boys, followed by a look at VNN's interview with Hughie. And to shape up your calendars here's a look at how the episodes schedule: June 3 – Episodes 301-303; June 10 – Episode 304; June 17 – Episode 305; June 24 – "Herogasm"; July 1 – Episode 307; and July 8 – Season 3 finale.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys – Season 3 First Look | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHx-6MTGpwg)

Some quick notes to keep in mind heading into the VNN segment. First, it looks like Godolkin University will be the location for the series spinoff focusing on young supes looking to make the grade and get the call-up. Keep a close eye on Tiny Termite as well an eye out for Blue Hawk's upcoming reality show. We also get a look at a Buster Beaver's Pizza Restaurant commercial, a segment on Crimson Countess' Chimp Country chimp refugee/education center/retreat and how to fund it, how "American Hero" will help pick the newest member of The Seven, and how we should have more compassion for Homelander. Oh, and while this may be the last segment? The Cameron Coleman Hour is on the way. Oh, and that interview with Hughie? Let's just say Mr. Campbell knows how to hold his own:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (January 2022) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPy-1PJKWJk)

What's most interesting is that the interview comes on the heels of a successful joint effort between Vought and the FBSA in apprehending Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko (David Thompson) for some illegal holiday-themed "activities" (we think you know where we're going with this). It was interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.