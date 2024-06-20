Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys Season 4 Premiere Up 21% From Season 3 (Sorry, Haters)

Despite failed efforts to review-bomb the show, Amazon reported some impressive numbers for the three-episode premiere of The Boys Season 4.

With S04E04: "Wisdom of the Ages" (directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Geoff Aull) now streaming, Amazon had some good news to share about the fourth season of Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys. Well, it's not exactly good news for the Homelander fanatics out there who needed three seasons to realize that he – like them – has never been and will never be the "hero" of the story. Despite efforts to review-bomb the three-episode season return over complaints that it's gone "too woke" (apparently, Homelander having his three biggest supporters beaten to death to serve his plan really got them in the "feels"), Rotten Tomatoes' Average Audience Score has crawled back up to 74% (rocking 93% on the Tomatometer).

Now, Amazon is reporting that the first three episodes of Season 4 are already up 21% in total viewers compared to the first three episodes of the previous season over the course of their respective first four days. In addition, the fourth season now ranks among the Top 5 Most-Viewed TV seasons on Prime Video over the course of four days – also tallying the second-most views of any returning Prime Video season over the same period of time (second only to Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher). Globally, the season continues the streaming series' viewership growth – with 60% of the audience for Season 4 based outside of the United States (with especially strong showings in Brazil, the UK, and India).

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

