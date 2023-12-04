Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, teaser, the boys

The Boys Season 4 Scene Might Be "Bats*** Craziest Thing" Yet: Kripke

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke posted he was working on a Season 4 scene "that miiiiiiight be the bats**t craziest thing we've ever done."

Normally, we take big, bold pop culture claims with a grain of salt and a not-too-subtle eye-roll. Look, it's expected. Everyone wants to make sure that their series stands out, so everything gets tagged as something "you've never seen before." Unfortunately, more often than not, they usually end up being a mix of a few things we've seen before. Not that that's a bad thing – it's just made us a bit cynical when it comes to hype. But then there's The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke, who has made promises heading into each season that the hit Prime Video series will be achieving new heights in jaw-dropping, mind-blowing & brain-scarring moments. And so far, the show's three-for-three – so when Kripke offers us the heads-up that he worked on a Season 4 scene in post-production, "that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done"? We're taking him at his word – especially when Kripke adds, "Like I truly can't believe we got away with it."

Here's a look at Kripke's update from earlier today – followed by a look at what else we know about the fourth season.

I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done? Like I truly can't believe we got away with it. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV https://t.co/98mYEkNMqX — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the streaming series set to return, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer for Amazon's The Boys Season 4 that was released this past weekend to coincide with CCXP 2023 in Brazil:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

