Castlevania Season 4 Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Christine Adams & More

With less than a week to go until Netflix premieres the 10-episode fourth and final season of popular anime Castlevania, the streaming service is sharing a look at the newest additions to the voice cast. In the final run, Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire- while Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity. Joining the series' final run is Malcolm McDowell (Truth Seekers) as Varney, Titus Welliver (Bosch) as Ratko, Marsha Thomason (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Greta, Toks Olagundoye (The Rookie) as Zamfir, Matthew Waterson (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) as Dragan, and Christine Adams (Black Lightning) as The Alchemist- with the series set to return on May 13 to Netflix.

Now here's a look at how the cast matches up with their animated counterparts

Here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix's Castlevania– set to debut on May 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castlevania Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7iWXfZzEMc)

In the epic final season of Castlevania, Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times.

Facing allegations last summer of sexual misconduct (which he denied), author, comic book writer, and Castelvania series creator/writer/EP Warren Ellis and the streaming service parted ways- but not before Ellis had finished the scripts for the fourth season. Ellis will not be involved in the upcoming season beyond what he had already completed, and DH also reports that Ellis has not been a part of any of the conversations about taking the franchise in another direction. Netflix is reportedly looking to stay within the Castlevania but move forward with new series focusing on new characters.