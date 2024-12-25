Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys: Vought Drops Some Christmas Coal in "Woke Mob" Stockings

The Boys: Vought declares the Christmas spirit to be at an all-time high (?!?); how "Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas" came together.

With it being Christmas Day, we're getting greetings from the two universes comprising Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. On the "meta" side of things, Vought International is reporting some bad news for the "woke mob" out there. Ever since the changeover in power at the end of the fourth season, it seems (at least, according to the soulless mega-corporation) that the spirit of Christmas has never been stronger (might have to do with those Homelander tree-toppers). "Our research department is thrilled to report that Christmas spirit is at an all-time high, thanks to Vought's strong values," Vought shared in a social media release, accompanied by a "festive" look at who's left in The Seven. "There's nothing we love more than teaching the woke mob how to celebrate the correct holiday. MERRY CHRISTMAS, patriots!"

As we're sure you recall, it was during the third episode of the fourth season that we were introduced to Vought on Ice skaters dressed as Homelander, Maeve, and Jesus, belting out "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas." If you didn't know, it was Broadway powerhouses Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon) as Homelander, Shoshana Bean (Wicked) as Maeve, and James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton) as Jesus – with series music composer Christopher Lennertz behind the music and lyrics. Now, we're getting a look behind the scenes at how the entire spectacle came together (with a look back at the original performance from the episode waiting for you above):

Still no refunds for Vought on Ice, but we do have this Making Of video. Merry fuckin Christmas. pic.twitter.com/QleVXhx3pl — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

