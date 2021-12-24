The Boys: Vought+ Holiday Film Picks Takes Side in "Die Hard" Debate

Well, that didn't take long. Just when we thought Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) had taken back the holidays, Vought jumped back into the game with a rundown of some Vought+-approved holiday films that viewers should be checking out. Not surprisingly, almost all of them tend to skew more towards highlighting The Seven. But with all of that said, it's definitely an "interesting" line-up of titles awaiting viewers on Vought+. But perhaps our two biggest takeaways? That Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy starred in a movie with Charlton Heston called "King of Kings" (please tell me Kripke & Ackles filmed some footage for that). And that while we may disagree with Vought when it comes to about 99.99% of the things they do, we will readily admit that they nailed it when it came to listing Die Hard as a holiday movie (because it is). Here's a look at what the fine folks over at Vought+ think you should be binging this holiday year.

Earlier this month saw Vought News Network's "7 on Seven" return with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) to push more blatant Vought-favoring propaganda while also offering viewers another round of juicy intel on what's been going on between seasons (and what might be waiting for our heroes in Season 3). Two of our biggest highlights this time around? A first look at Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk and Homelander addressing viewers… to apologize?!

David Thompson's Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko was arrested for some illegal holiday-themed activities via an investigation that included the combined efforts of Vought and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is taking the profits from her Brave Maeve Pride Bars to assist Chelsea's Angels in helping homeless LGBTQ teens in New York City.

Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) is trading his bow and arrow for a microphone, with his new rap album, Bullseye Beats being distributed through Vought and the first single "Bow & Quiver" dropping soon.

OurSheet CEO Mickey Londale is welcoming aboard Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) to promote his 4Freedom brand of goods, from toilet paper to coffee. Here's a look at Blue Hawk in his full costume:

COMMERCIAL BREAK! Make sure to get your tickets for the Vought Super Christmas Spectacular, hosted by Coleman live from Vought Square (and available to stream for those with Vought+ Super Access) and starring some of your favorite supes.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has made a full recovery from his forced allergic reaction last season and is the proud spokesperson for Vought's new line of bulletproof school backpacks for kids.

Speaking of Starlight, she was the guest of honor at a benefit hosted by The Covenant House, honoring her work with the community and in fighting crime. Along with her teammates on The Seven, notable attendees included Mr. Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as the FBSA's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

The final segment was meant to be a commentary from Coleman but was interrupted with a "breaking news" message from Homelander where he spoke directly to the viewers to apologize (?!?) for everything having to do with the Stormfront (Aya Cash) mess and wanting everyone to know, "I'm listening."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (December 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAT4oMEI5fw)