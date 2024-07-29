Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Jensen Ackles, prime video, soldier boy, the boys

The Boys: Vought Releases Soldier Boy WWII "Found Footage" (VIDEO)

Over in The Boys Universe: Vought International released some "found footage" of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy from his WWII days.

Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after we covered what Showrunner Eric Kripke had to share about the role that Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy will play during the fifth and final season of The Boys (with prequel series Vought Rising also on the way), it would appear that Homelander (Antony Starr), Vought International, and the U.S. Government are already laying the groundwork to "repair" Soldier Boy's image. Noting that its social media department has been seeing a lot of chatter about Soldier Boy lately, Vought released a "found footage" clip meant to remind folks of "his better days as a true hero." Considering that Soldier Boy is going to have his sights set on him when he returns, we get the feeling that Butcher (Karl Urban) and the crew are going to get the blame for "brainwashing" Soldier Boy. After checking out the video above, take a second to look back on what we've seen so far…

The Boys Season 3: A Look Back at The Journey…

And speaking of the third season, here's a look back at Soldier Boy's battles alongside & against Butcher (Karl Urban), Homelander (Antony Starr), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) – including that brutal "family reunion." Following that, we have the animated backstory on what went down between him and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

And from Vought International, we have a scene from the film Red Thunder, a look at Soldier Boy's Solid Gold appearance, and a look back at a PSA from 1982 (along with some "interesting" deleted footage):

In this edition of Superhero Club, DC comic writer Stephanie Williams offers a rundown of Soldier Boy's Season 3 run and how he compares & contrasts with his comic book counterpart. Following that, we have a look back at his "appearance" in the spinoff series Gen V:

