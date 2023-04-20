The Boys: Vought Sees Red as Musk Removes Black Noir's Blue Checkmark The Boys: Elon Musk went ahead & removed blue checkmarks from a lot of folks on Twitter today - including Black Noir. Vought had a response.

It's not like Elon Musk didn't warn us that today would be the day that the blue check-marks for legacy verified accounts – but this is Musk, so we figured it was going to be one of those things where if he had a pretty decent day? Eh… he'll probably push off the date until May 2oth. But then we learned that Musk had a problem getting it up earlier today, and we knew that the hammer was going to fall. Of course, Musk's "it" was SpaceX's Starship, which launched from Texas on Thursday morning – only to explode midair before stage separation. A few hours later? Blue checkmarks go bye-bye – and that included the blue checkmark that Black Noir once had. That's right, Musk actually found a way to screw up Twitter so badly that the screw-up actually broke through to a multiversal dimension where Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys is a reality. And if there's one thing that Vought International doesn't need right now are more "conspiracy theories" regarding Black Noir and how he died on a mission. Silly, right? We all know that Black Noir didn't die… on a mission. So Vought's public relations people went on a social media offensive to set the record straight.

And here's a look at the official tweet from Vought, confirming that the founding member of The Seven is "alive and well," with his "critical mission" near completion. Proving once again how the line between real-world & on-screen corporate bulls**t continues to blur every day:

Earlier today, @Real_BlackNoir's verification badge was removed. The lamestream media will use this to spread ridiculous rumors about his demise, but rest assured he is alive and well, and his critical mission near completion. Like to show support for a true American hero! pic.twitter.com/7uXVmky5Mw — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) April 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."