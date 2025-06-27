Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback Season 3: King & Kudrow Set for Final Return in 2026

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback will make a comeback of its own in 2026 with a third and final season on HBO and HBO Max.

A lot of fans of Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) and Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback have been hoping that the series would be making its own comeback after premiering in 2005 and then returning for Season 2 in 2015. Well, the duo might be off by a year, but a third season of the original comedy series will be hitting HBO and HBO Max screens in 2026 (with production set to kick off this summer). Joining Kudrow are returning series regulars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young. "Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did," King and Kudrow shared in a statement when the news was announced. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, added, "No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can't wait to see that."

Earlier this month, King and Kudrow addressed the possibility of a third season during an interview with Variety that looked back on the influential series. Kudrow shared that the two were "always talking about it and looking for it," with King adding, "It's really about whether we can find an idea worth going beyond one joke." King continued, "She'll [Kudrow] show up at one of those lunches, and I'm laughing as hard as I did 20 years ago. It's the same vibration. The thing about Valerie — the reason why, if we find an arena, it's going to be great — is that Valerie will never get everything she wants. It's thrilling when you have somebody who's practically a Greek character, going through the underworld to get the golden apple and coming back up like, 'Well, I got it!'

HBO and HBO Max's The Comeback Season 3 is created by King and Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

