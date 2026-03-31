Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, R-Type Tactics, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, sci-fi, Turn-Based

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Receives Mid-June Launch Date

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, which is a small collection of two titles from the franchise, will be release for PC and consoles this June

Article Summary R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos launches on PC and all major consoles in June, uniting two classic tactical games.

Experience R-Type Tactics II officially in the West for the first time, with updated content and features.

Multiple campaigns let you play as both the Space Corps and the Bydo Empire in deep, branching storylines.

Includes a brand-new post-game story, hundreds of ships, and dozens of challenging levels to master.

Nippon Ichi Software revealed an official release date for their new two-game combo release of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos. This small collection brings together two of the R-Type Tactics titles together with all of the updates ever made to both, and features the sequel in the West for the first time. We have more details and the trailer here as the collection arrives on all three major consoles and PC on June 18, 2026.

Two Epic Stories Come Together With R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire or even play as them yourself. Their fates are up to you! As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is, until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos turns tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay on its side for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! R-Type Tactics II is also making its debut in the West for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a brand-new post-game story, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!

New Frontiers: Along with the debut of R-Type Tactics II in the West, both this title and R-Type Tactics I make their way from the PSP to modern consoles for the first time!

Along with the debut of R-Type Tactics II in the West, both this title and R-Type Tactics I make their way from the PSP to modern consoles for the first time! Whose Side Are You On?: Multiple campaigns for each faction, as well as branching storylines in R-Type Tactics II, allow for a unique gameplay experience across both titles while fleshing out the world of R-Type and the origins of the sinister Bydo Empire.

Multiple campaigns for each faction, as well as branching storylines in R-Type Tactics II, allow for a unique gameplay experience across both titles while fleshing out the world of R-Type and the origins of the sinister Bydo Empire. Explore the COSMOS: A brand-new set of missions following the end of Tactics II gives you even more content than ever before!

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