Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Sneak Peeks Released Ahead of Crossover

With the crossover set for Friday, check out sneak peeks at CBS's Sheriff Country S01E13: "The Finest" & Fire Country S04E13: "The Bravest."

Article Summary CBS drops sneak peeks for the highly anticipated Sheriff Country and Fire Country crossover event.

Sheriff Mickey Fox and Chief Sharon Leone join forces after a deadly school bus explosion shakes the town.

Fan-favorite stars from both series will appear in each other's episodes for this two-part drama event.

Watch preview videos and get official episode details ahead of Friday’s big "Country" crossover.

This Friday is a big one for Sheriff Country and Fire Country fans. Not only are both hit series returning after having been off the air for "March Madness" the past few weeks, but they're also set for a huge crossover event. Kicking off in Sheriff Country S01E13: "The Finest" and wrapping up in Fire Country S04E13: "The Bravest," a mysterious bys explosion and nine missing children see Mickey's (Morena Baccarin) and Sharon's (Diane Farr) departments racing the clock to get answers and find those missing children. That means we can expect to see Farr, Max Thieriot, and Jules Latimer guest-starring on Sheriff Country, and Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest-starring on Fire Country. Now that everyone's up to speed, we've included a sneak peek for each episode in our updated crossover preview below, which also includes official overviews and image galleries.

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!