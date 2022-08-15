The Continental: John Wick Spinoff Now Landing at Peacock In 2023

Just to give you some perspective on how long the "John Wick" prequel series The Continental has been in play, the first time we reported on it was June 2017 (here). Now, Peacock and Lionsgate have announced a multi-year deal for the three-part special event based on the Keanu Reeves-starring film franchise. Set to hit the streaming service in 2023, The Continental will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the "John Wick" Universe, which serves as a refuge for assassins. Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films), is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he'd left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.

Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers & showrunners and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Hughes directs the first and third nights, with Charlotte Brandstrom directing the second night.

"The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock & Direct-to-Consumer. "We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year." Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs added, "John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world. We're delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023."