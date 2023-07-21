Posted in: Peacock, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: john wick, peacock, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, the continental

The Continental: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for John Wick Prequel

At a panel during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, we learned when Peacock's The Continental will premiere and its release schedule.

Set to hit this September, Peacock & Lionsgate's The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, the centerpiece of the "John Wick" Universe, which serves as a refuge for assassins. Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films) is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he'd left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City. Last month, we were treated to some official preview images along with the month that the "John Wick" prequel series would premiere. But now, we have some intel to pass along regarding the three-night, three-week special event…

During a San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel to promote the Peacock series, executive producer/director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Persinger, action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton, and editor Ron Rosen shared the news of the series' release schedule. Kicking off with "Night 1" on Friday, September 22nd, viewers will be able to catch "Night 2" on Friday, September 29th, and "Night 3" on Friday, October 6th. Here's a look back at the teaser that was originally released for the limited prequel series:

Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. The series is developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom direct the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produce the Lionsgate limited series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!