The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Images: Netflix Previews Final Episodes

With Season 6 Part 2 hitting screens on December 14th, here's a gallery of first-look preview images for Netflix & Peter Morgan's The Crown.

Article Summary Netflix's The Crown Season 6 Part 2 premieres on December 14th with final episodes.

First-look images reveal the royal family heading into current times, featuring main cast.

The season concludes the intense journey of Queen Elizabeth II reign.

Stars include Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, and more.

With a heartbreaking first half detailing the tragic final days of Elizabeth Debicki's Diana, Princess of Wales, and how Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) & the royal family reacted to her devastating death, it was probably a good thing that fans were given some time to process before the sixth & final season of Netflix & series creator Peter Morgan's The Crown wraps up its run in December. With a little more than two weeks to go, we're getting an early set of first-look images previewing the final episodes as our story inches closer to the royal family that we know now – here's a look:

With Part 1 currently streaming and Part 2 set for December 14th, here's a look back at the date announcement teaser for the sixth & final season of Netflix's The Crown, which was released back in October:

With the sixth & final season set to hit the streaming service later this year, Netflix's The Crown sees Imelda Staunton reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also set to return are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards have been tapped to portray Princes William and Harry in earlier episodes, with Luther Ford taking over for the latter later in the season.

