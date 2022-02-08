The Cuphead Show Preview Finds King Dice Promising The Devil His Due

In ten days, viewers will get a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Netflix & King Features Syndicate's animated series adaptation of indie video game franchise sensation Cuphead. With game creators Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer serving as executive producers for Studio MDHR, the series features the vocal talents of Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Wayne Brady (King Dice), Joe Hanna (Elder Kettle), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), and Grey Griffin (Ms. Chalice). Now with time ticking away, we're checking back in to see what the "The Cuphead Show Countdown" has to offer us this time, and it looks like the Devil's has found a glimmer of hope in the form of King Dice. So remember in the previous preview when the Devil was given the heads-up that there was still one unclaimed soul left on the ledger that needed to be cleared? Well, it looks like King Dice might just be able to help out the big bad with that matter…

So for a look at King Dice being reminded just how much the Devil doesn't like being disappointed, check out the newest preview for Netflix's The Cuphead Show:

Now here's a look back at the Devil getting ready to have a devilishly good time- that is, until someone comes bearing bad news:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Cuphead Show!, premiering on February 18th (but to get in on the fun early, make sure to head on over to "The Cuphead Show Countdown" site for a new adventure by clicking here:

Based on the award-winning video game, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

Dave Wasson, CJ Kettler, Moldenhauer, and Moldenhauer executive produce, with Cosmo Segurson serving as co-executive producer. Directed by Adam Paloian (101, 103, 105, 106, 108, 112) and Clay Morrow (102, 104, 107, 109, 110, 111), the series is written by Morrow, Segurson, Paloian, Wasson, and Deeki Deke. Andrea Fernández handles art direction, with music from Ego Plum. And here's a look back at the previously-released preview featuring Brady's King Dice in fine form:

The new animated, all-ages comedy will retain the combination of 2020's style with classic, 1930's Fleischer cartoons-inspired look that made the game so unique. While the game's main storyline of Cuphead and his brother Mugman's deal with The Devil is expected to remain, the series will have the opportunity to expand the game's universe by focusing on new characters, locations, and narratives. Netflix Animation is set to produce, with Emmy Award and Annie Award winner Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) on board to executive produce; and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling) set to co-executive produce.

Originally released by game developer and publisher Studio MDHR in 2017, the critically-acclaimed indie game would go on to sell over 4 million copies (and counting), taking home the "Best Independent Game" Award at the 2017 Game Awards as well as a BAFTA Games award for its music. The franchise would quickly move beyond just video games and become a major IP merchandising-wise (a visit to a Hot Topic makes the point perfectly). Known for such iconic pop culture properties as Popeye, Garfield, and Archie, The Cuphead Show! will be King Features' first long-form animated series production but not the last. In February 2019, the company announced new initiatives to build up its franchises across a number of media platforms. Netflix's The Cuphead Show! joins HBO's The Last of Us, Paramount+'s live-action Halo, Ubisoft's Skull & Bones, Village Roadshow's Myst, and more on an ever-growing list of video games being adapted to series,