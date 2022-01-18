The Cuphead Show! Trailer: Cuphead & Mugman Hit Netflix This February

After long last, Netflix & King Features Syndicate's animated series adaptation of indie game sensation Cuphead not only has an official trailer but also a release date- and it's a little sooner than we were expecting. With game creators Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer serving as executive producers for Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! features the vocal talents of Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Wayne Brady (King Dice), Joe Hanna (Elder Kettle), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), and Grey Griffin (Ms. Chalice)- as you're about to see/hear in a trailer that impressively puts to rest any questions about whether or not the video game's look & vibe could translate to a series.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Cuphead Show!, premiering on February 18th (but to get in on the fun early, make sure to head on over to "The Cuphead Show Countdown" site for a new adventure by clicking here:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE CUPHEAD SHOW! | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sel3fjl6uyo)

Based on the award-winning video game, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

Dave Wasson, CJ Kettler, Moldenhauer, and Moldenhauer executive produce, with Cosmo Segurson serving as co-executive producer. Directed by Adam Paloian (101, 103, 105, 106, 108, 112) and Clay Morrow (102, 104, 107, 109, 110, 111), the series is written by Morrow, Segurson, Paloian, Wasson, and Deeki Deke. Andrea Fernández handles art direction, with music from Ego Plum. And here's a look back at the previously-released preview featuring Brady's King Dice in fine form:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cuphead Show! w/ Wayne Brady as King Dice | GEEKED Sneak Peek | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYmIRkitnnQ)

The new animated, all-ages comedy will retain the combination of 2020's style with classic, 1930's Fleischer cartoons-inspired look that made the game so unique. While the game's main storyline of Cuphead and his brother Mugman's deal with The Devil is expected to remain, the series will have the opportunity to expand the game's universe by focusing on new characters, locations, and narratives. Netflix Animation is set to produce, with Emmy Award and Annie Award winner Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) on board to executive produce; and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling) set to co-executive produce.

Originally released by game developer and publisher Studio MDHR in 2017, the critically-acclaimed indie game would go on to sell over 4 million copies (and counting), taking home the "Best Independent Game" Award at the 2017 Game Awards as well as a BAFTA Games award for its music. The franchise would quickly move beyond just video games and become a major IP merchandising-wise (a visit to a Hot Topic makes the point perfectly). Known for such iconic pop culture properties as Popeye, Garfield, and Archie, The Cuphead Show! will be King Features' first long-form animated series production but not the last. In February 2019, the company announced new initiatives to build up its franchises across a number of media platforms. Netflix's The Cuphead Show! joins HBO's The Last of Us, Paramount+'s live-action Halo, Ubisoft's Skull & Bones, Village Roadshow's Myst, and more on an ever-growing list of video games being adapted to series,