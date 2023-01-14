The Daily Show Guest Host Leslie Jones Is Asking Questions: Trailer With Comedy Central's The Daily Show returning this Tuesday, the show's first guest host, Leslie Jones, is checking in with a new promo.

So with Trevor Noah departing Comedy Central's long-running late-night comedy/news series just before the end of last year, viewers were wondering who would be at The Daily Show anchor desk as the producers search far & wide for a new permanent host. And then we learned only a few days into 2023 that a series of guest hosts, as well as TDS correspondents, would be carving up the calendar to cover hosting until a final decision on the official new face of The Daily Show is named. That means we have Leslie Jones (NBC's Saturday Night Live & one of the best people to ever use social media), so who better than Jones to let you know what exactly the actor/comedian is brining to the game next week (beginning Tuesday, January 17th, at 11 pm ET/PT).

As for the show itself, here's who is set to helm the news desk when Comedy Central's The Daily Show returns next Tuesday. Jones will kick off her week of hosting. From there, we have Wanda Sykes (week of January 23rd), D.L. Hughley (week of January 30th), Chelsea Handler (week of February 6th), and Sarah Silverman (week of February 13th). The hosting dates for Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Marlon Wayans, and The Daily Show correspondents & contributors will be released soon. Now, here's a look at Jones formally introducing herself as the first guest host, followed by a look back at the announcement video confirming the upcoming line-up:

With a diverse and comedic news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black, and Jordan Klepper, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. The show has an audience of over 44M across social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Y ouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and @DailyShowDogs.