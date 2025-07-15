Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: elmo, the daily show

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Grills Elmo Over Social Media Hack (VIDEO)

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart got to the bottom of the Elmo social media hack, and it wasn't pretty (but it was pretty damn funny).

If there was anyone in the position to get to the truth behind the Elmo social media hack, it's The Daily Show's Jon Stewart. That's precisely what went down on Monday night, with Stewart noting that "Elmo … lost his f***ing mind" needed to be addressed. In case you missed it, here in the real world, the popular Sesame Street character's Twitter account was hacked, with racist and antisemitic views posted, as well as one related to the Jeffrey Epstein files, where Trump is referred to as a "child f***er." After reminding us of the on-screen past he shares with the beloved Muppet, Stewart shifted into doing double-duty for a "split-screen interview" with Elmo (with some great near-break moments from Stewart along the way).

After attempting to shift the conversation to rainbows and claiming that his account was hacked ("They hacked Elmo! They guessed Elmo's password was Elmo! Elmo123. Elmo knows passwords should have more numbers, but Elmo only knows three numbers"), Stewart was finally able to break the felt offender.

"It's true, Elmo wasn't hacked. It was Elmo. But Elmo was radicalized by the manosphere. Elmo is part of the male loneliness epidemic. You-you-you see, what happened was, Elmo was doing his own research on flu shots. Six hours later, because of the algorithm, Elmo was moderating the QAnon Discord chat and building homemade bombs," Elmo finally confessed.

When Stewart called him out for his actions as a role model for children, Elmo went on a rage rant, throwing some hard accusations at Stewart. "Are you canceling Elmo?! Once again, the so-called tolerant left policing speech that's inconvenient to their woke dogma. Who's the real puppet now, Jon?! You! You're the real puppet." But if you're like Stewart, the "alt-right talking point word salad" that Elmo was spewing felt a bit… off. Turns out, there was a method to Elmo's madness.

"Yeah, you said it, not Elmo. Elmo's alt-right. No reason to cancel Elmo's funding then," Elmo finally confessed, referring to Trump's efforts to defund PBS, NPR, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting over what Trump claims are their leftist leanings in their coverage of his administration. But why, Elmo? Why??? "Elmo can't go back on the streets, Jon! You have no idea what it's like. Elmo's too pretty to live under a bridge, Jon. It's a life brought to you by the letter sucking d***, OK? Elmo won't! Elmo won't go back. Elmo can't go back. No!" he explained.

Make sure to check out the entire clip above and watch all of the way to the very end. We won't spoil it, but Elmo reappears – and it seems that Stewart helped him to see the light. Maybe a little too much…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!