The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Return Scores Big with 3M+ Viewers

Here's how Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show scored big for Comedy Central and a preview of what's ahead for this week.

A new week brings another Monday with Jon Stewart behind the desk of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Following that, we have Desi Lydic on tap to anchor Tuesday through Thursday – and let's not forget the show's "murderers row" of correspondents & contributors who will also host – and continue to be part of "The Best F***ing News Team" going: Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan, and Lewis Black.

Jon Stewart's Return Scores Big: Stewart's return to the long-running Comedy Central series brought in over 3 million total viewers (3.06M) across the night on Live +3 (including simulcasts and encore).

"The Daily Show" Scores Big, Too: The late-night show was #1 across all cable (originals and encores) at 11 pm with Adults and People – scoring triple-digit growth vs Trevor Noah's final show). Scoring the biggest premiere audience since August 2017, here's a breakdown of the demos:

P18-49 – up +116% with 374K people

P25-54 – up +129% with 498K people

P2+ – up +129% with 1.65M people

"The Daily Show," Stewart Beat Up on The Competition, Too: Comedy Central's airing was the #1 News program in cable across Extended Prime from 8 pm-12 am, among P18-49 and P25-54 – meaning it won out over Fox News (Watters, Hannity & Gutfeld), MSNBC (Psaki, Maddow, O'Donnell & Ruhle), and CNN (Cooper, Collins & Coates).

"The Daily Show," Stewart Score Big on Streaming, Too: Stewart's return was the most-watched telecast on Paramount+ (with the entire week being the most-streamed week on the streaming service).

The Daily Show: This Week's Lineup

Monday, Feb 19 – Melissa Murray & Kate Shaw (law professors, constitutional experts, and cohosts of Strict Scrutiny)

Tuesday, Feb 20 – Danai Gurira (actor – promoting AMC miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live)

Wednesday, Feb 21 – Maite Alberdi (producer & director – promoting documentary film The Eternal Memory)

Thursday, Feb 22 – Jason Isbell (musician & actor – promoting album Weathervanes and film Killers of the Flower Moon)

Comedy Central's The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 pm ET/PT and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com, and the CC App.

