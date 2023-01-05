The Daily Show Needs Answers from Elon Musk About Deleted Tweets

Here's an important life lesson, so grab a pencil and write this down. People who feel the need to tell you just how much of a sense of humor they have are usually the unfunniest f**ks to walk the planet. The best test to know if you're dealing with someone like that? See how they react when the jokes are leveled at them. Spoiler? They usually don't take it well and tend to through s**t-fits. That brings us to Elon Musk, Twitter owner and defender of "free speech" (well…) & humor (unless it's a parody account that hits too close to home). But this time around, we're keeping things simple. Why does Musk have a personal gripe against Comedy Central's The Daily Show to the point where he's pulling down their tweets? Earlier today, the late-night news & comedy show tweeted to Musk that Kevin McCarthy's Twitter account was impersonating the leader of the GOP. Now, this is an example of the truth and the joke being the same thing because, as you're reading this? McCarthy will have lost at least his tenth round of voting to be Speaker of the GOP-led U.S. House of Representatives. That means he's factually not the leader of the GOP… and also, some wonderful salt to rub in McCarthy's metaphorical wound. And yet, as you can see from the screencap below, those tweets were deleted from the show's feed. Why? It looks like The Daily Show would like to know, too…

Spoiler? Guess what was also taken down? that's right, not long after we grabbed that screencap, the tweet also disappeared from The Daily Show feed. And yet, nothing so far on Musk's own Twitter feed. Maybe it has something to do with this:

Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

As for the show itself, here's who is set to helm the news desk when Comedy Central's The Daily Show returns on Tuesday, January 17th at 11 pm ET/PT. Leslie Jones will kick off her week of hosting. From there, we have Wanda Sykes (week of January 23rd), D.L. Hughley (week of January 30th), Chelsea Handler (week of February 6th), and Sarah Silverman (week of February 13th). The hosting dates for Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Marlon Wayans, and The Daily Show correspondents & contributors will be released soon. Now, here's a look at the announcement video confirming the upcoming hosts:

