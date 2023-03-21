The Day of the Jackal: Eddie Redmayne to Star in Reboot TV Series Eddie Redmayne stars and executive produces Sky & Peacock's reboot TV series of Frederick Forsythe's assassin thriller The Day of the Jackal.

The rebooted TV series of Frederick Forsyth's seminal assassination thriller The Day of the Jackal has its leading man: Eddie Redmayne, who will also executive produce. Veteran screenwriter Ronan Bennett will serve as writer and showrunner, and Game of Thrones veteran Brian Kirk will direct. The series will be produced by Carnival Films as for Sky and Peacock. The 1973 movie is considered a minor classic.

Redmayne most recently received critical acclaim leading to BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe nominations for his chilling performance as a serial killer in Netflix's The Good Nurse, starring opposite Jessica Chastain. Redmayne gave his Academy Award-winning performance in The Theory of Everything and has starred in award-winning projects, including The Trial of The Chicago Seven, The Danish Girl, and Les Miserables. The Day of the Jackal will be the first genre TV series he will lead.

The Day of the Jackal is a bold, modern reimagining of the beloved and respected novel and film. While staying true to the DNA of the original story, this contemporary drama will delve deeper into the chameleon-like 'anti-hero' at the heart of the story in a high-octane, cinematic, globetrotting 'cat and mouse' thriller set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time.

Irish screenwriter and novelist Ronan Bennett, creator and writer of the critically acclaimed global hit Top Boy, is attached as writer and showrunner. Bennett's writing credits also include the BBC One series Gunpowder starring Kit Harrington, as well as screenplays for films such as Face and Public Enemies starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale. Internationally award-winning Director Brian Kirk, whose television credits include Game of Thrones, Luther, Boardwalk Empire, and feature film 21 Bridges, is set to direct the series.

The Day of the Jackal will be produced by Downton Abbey and The Last Kingdom creators Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and was commissioned by Sky Studios and Peacock.

Gareth Neame, CEO & Executive Producer at Carnival Films, said: "We are excited to bring to life Ronan Bennett's re-imagining of Forsyth's revered thriller in the complex world in which we live today and are incredibly fortunate to have an actor of Eddie's calibre as our Jackal. Paired with Ronan's screenplay and Brian Kirk's direction, this is a first-class creative team."

Production on the series will commence this year. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant are Executive Producers for Carnival Films. Frederick Forsyth will serve as Consulting Producer, and Christopher Hall is Producer. Sam Hoyle is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. The series will be available on Peacock in the US and on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.