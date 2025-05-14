Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat

The Diplomat Renewed for Season 4; Season 3 Set for This Fall

Netflix's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat has been renewed for Season 4, with Season 3 set to debut this fall.

A double-dose of good news for fans of series creator Debora Cahn and Netflix's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat. It seems Kate (Russell) and Hal (Sewell) will be taking on Allison Janney's US Vice-President Grace Penn, and Bradley Whitford's First Gentleman, Todd Penn, this fall when Season 3 premieres. "Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn teased about the series' return. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." But the good news doesn't end there, with the streaming service announcing as part of its Upfronts presentation from this afternoon that the hit series will be back for a fourth season.

The Diplomat: Looking Back at Season 2

Heading into the second season, Kate (Russell) learned that British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) engineered the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series opener. If that wasn't massive enough, a bombing left the fates of Kate's husband Hal (Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) hanging by a thread.

Joining the cast for the second season was The West Wing star Allison Janney as the previously mentioned and now soon-to-be-seen United States Vice-President Grace Penn. The first season's cast also included David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T'Nia Miller as Dennison's sister Cecilia.

Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!