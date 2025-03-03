Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth, oscars

Alien: Earth Series Preview Includes Look at Timothy Olyphant & More

Check out the newest look at Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth that was included in a new FX Networks trailer.

Article Summary Catch a glimpse of FX's Alien: Earth in a new trailer previewing 2025 releases.

Noah Hawley helms this Sydney Chandler-led series set to premiere on Hulu this summer.

See a look at Timothy Olyphant's synth Kirsh, Wendy's mentor.

Discover a crash-landing mystery and fight for survival on Earth in 2120.

With the highly anticipated series set to make its presence known this week at SXW and hit Hulu screens this summer, FX Networks dropped some new looks at Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth during Sunday night's Oscars broadcast as part of an overall trailer showcasing series hitting this spring – and a sneak peek at what the summer has to offer. Here are some screencaps from the preview that's waiting for you below – including a look at Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval), who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh.

Here's a look at the FX Networks trailer that aired on Sunday night and was released earlier today – with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!