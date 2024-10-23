Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Allison Janney, keri russell, the diplomat

The Diplomat Season 2: Janney's VP Penn Cuts to the Chase with Kate

Allison Janney's US VP Grace Penn believes in brutal honest, as Keri Russell's Kate learns in this clip from Netflix's The Diplomat Season 2.

With only a little more than a week to go until the second season of series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring and executive-producing The Diplomat hits streaming screens, we're getting a look at a very candid and brutally frank exchange between Kate (Russell) and Allison Janney's US Vice-President Grace Penn. Heading into the new season, Kate learned that British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) engineered the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series opener. If that wasn't massive enough, a bombing left the fates of Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) hanging by a thread. And now, Kate has VP Penn to contend with – and it's hard to tell in the clip above if Kate's getting some "tough love" honesty from Penn or if the VP is looking to make sure Kate knows who's who.

The Diplomat: Looking Ahead to Season 2

"Season 1 ended with Kate's realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn't the work of a hostile nation — it was the British prime minister. Now she has to prove it," Cahn shared about the direction of the second season. "The US and the UK don't spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So, how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?" Of course, there's another bombing that's of serious concern to Kate. "Kate's colleagues and her almost-ex-husband are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces," Cahn adds.

Joining the cast for the second season is The West Wing star Allison Janney as the previously mentioned and now soon-to-be-seen United States Vice-President Grace Penn. The first season's cast also included David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T'Nia Miller as Dennison's sister Cecilia.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of 'The Diplomat's' gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler," shared Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series, Netflix, about the hit streaming series. "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2." Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!