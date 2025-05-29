Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

The Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Image That Has Everyone Online Talking

A new image for Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa & Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who S02E08: "The Reality War" has fans speculating.

In terms of season finales, Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E08: "The Reality War," isn't exactly lacking in expectations (on both sides of the camera). Will there be a third season? Will Disney+ remain a producing partner, or will the BBC go it alone? Could another streamer or studio be looking to step in if "The Mouse" walks away? Are we looking at a hiatus that could keep the long-running series off our screens until 2027? With so many key questions still to be answered, it's not surprising that pretty much everything that's been released about the season ender is getting put under the microscope for clues. That brings us to the preview image below, which seems to be the basis for a fresh wave of social media speculation. Could it be The Doctor (Gatwa) and Belinda (Sethu) celebrating having gotten the Earth back? That's the glass-half-full way of looking at it. Could it be The Doctor checking in on a Belinda who doesn't remember him to check out how she's doing before he regenerates? That's the glass-half-empty way of looking at it. Also, it's been noted that The Doctor and Belinda meeting like this is very similar to how The Doctor and Ruby (Millie Gibson) met – and does that read, "Happy May Day"? Hmmm… let us know what you think…

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: "The Reality War" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 8: "The Reality War" – Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity (Archie Panjabi & Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, and ???) unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Belinda (Varada Sethu), and Ruby (Millie Gibson) have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life. Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Russell T Davies, and with a runtime of 1 hour, 6 minutes, here's a look at the official promo trailer, the sneak peek included at the end of this weekend's edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, the updated image gallery, and Davies's Instagram post with some interesting teases:

"The Bone Palace. Le Palais d'Os! Palazzo di Ossa. Coming this week in THE REALITY WAR. Why that clock? Why the Seal of Rassilon? What are the Bone Beasts for? SATURDAY 6.50 pm on BBC One and Disney+ worldwide! ♥️♥️➕🦴." read the caption to Davies's Instagram post, with the showrunner taking a selfie from a very interesting location:

"Back in action on Saturday in THE REALITY WAR! Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and @adevrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim! Can they save the day with the help of secrets on Floor Minus 10 of the UNIT Tower..? ALSO on Saturday, after Doctor Who, the first trailer tease for The War Between the Land and the Sea, on BBC One and in cinemas! ♥️♥️➕🌊," read the caption to Davies's Intagram post – here's a look:

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the big season wrap-up is an interesting cast of characters: Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), The Rani (Archie Panjabi), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Poppy Sienna-Robyn (Mavanga-Phipps), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia) – and some very familiar names and faces. With a lineup like that on tap for the second season finale, you know things are going to get serious…

