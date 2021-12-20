The Equalizer: CBS Fires Chris Noth "Effective Immediately"

In light of allegations of sexual assault and sexually inappropriate behavior leveled at the actor, Chris Noth (Sex and the City) has been fired from CBS' Queen Latifah-starring take on The Equalizer. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of 'The Equalizer', effective immediately," said Universal Television and CBS in a brief statement. Noth, who portrayed William Bishop on the Universal Television and CBS Television Studios-produced series, is expected to appear in one final original episode of what remains of the second season.

The news comes after Noth was dropped by his agency (A3 Artists Agency) and had a Peleton ad pulled when two women alleged the actor sexually assaulted them, accusing the actor of rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York City in 2015. Zoe Lister-Jones (Law & Order) came forward with her claims of sexually inappropriate behavior only hours after the original two claims. Noth's character "Mr. Big" was killed off on the recently premiered Sex and the City sequel series …And Just Like That. Represented by Lavely & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler, Noth claims that the incidents were "consensual" and that "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."

