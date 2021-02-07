The Equalizer: CBS, Queen Latifah Series Previews Robyn McCall's World

While we still have a few more hours to go until Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanneers compete for the NFL championship title, it's what's happening after that's keeping our interest. That's when CBS will premiere Queen Latifah's take on the 1985 Edward Woodward-starring action drama The Equalizer. In the modern take on the series, Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) lives two lives: on one hand, she's an average single mom quietly raising her teenage daughter. But some know McCall by another name: The Equalizer, the person you call when there's no one left to call. In the following previews, viewers are introduced to both sides of McCall's world. First, we meet McCall's aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint), who lives with McCall and McCall's daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) to help out the family. Following that, McCall meets up again with her former CIA handler and longtime friend William Bishop (Chris Noth).

Here's a look at two sneak previews, a series overview, and the official trailer for CBS' The Equalizer, premiering Sunday night, February 7, immediately following the Super Bowl:

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah ("Chicago," "Bessie") as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Robyn's clandestine work remains a secret from her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop, her former CIA handler and longtime friend; Melody "Mel" Bayani, an edgy bar owner and a colleague from Robyn's past; and Harry Keshegian, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante, who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as The Equalizer.

Developed for television by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, and based on the original series co-created by Richard Lindheim, CBS' The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah (Robyn McCall), Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), Liza Lapira (Melody "Mel" Bayani), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah). Lorraine Toussaint (Viola "Vi" Marsette) and Chris Noth (William Bishop) also star. Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere, and director Liz Friedlander (pilot only) executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with CBS Studios.