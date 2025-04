Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: the equalizer

The Equalizer Season 6 Still In Doubt; Spinoff Not Moving Forward

Reports are talks are ongoing about the future of The Equalizer; CBS isn't moving forward on a Titus Welliver & Juani Feliz-starring spinoff.

Unfortunately, if we want to see Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz return to the universe of CBS's Queen Latifah-starring The Equalizer, it would have to be during the sixth season—if there is one. Earlier today, the news hit that the network would not be moving forward on a potential spinoff that was set up with this past weekend's episode, S05E16: "Sins of the Father." As for the original series, its future is still in doubt. Reports are that CBS and producer Universal Television are still in talks for what could bring a 13-episode sixth and final season, and that series star/EP Queen Latifah "had agreed to concessions that could help the series' renewal odds."

The Equalizer S05E17-S05E18/Season Finale Previews

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 17: "Acceptance" – When Dante's (Tory Kittles) brother, James (Neil Brown Jr.), seeks the team's help to clear his client's name in a shooting, they uncover a plot to bomb an international anti-terrorism conference. Meanwhile, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) gets ready for prom and learns she has been accepted to UCLA. Written by Stephen Lyons and directed by Darren Grant, based on the original series by Richard Lindheim & Michael Sloan.

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 18: "Decisions" – SEASON FINALE: While on a romantic getaway, McCall (Queen Latifah) and Dante (Tory Kittles) are abruptly ambushed by Salazar (Juan Javier Cardenas) and his army. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) finally decides to take the next step in her relationship with Captain Curtis (Christopher B. Duncan), and Dee (Laya DeLeon Hayes) meets with her favorite author who may be able to help her get into her dream university. Written by Joe Wilson & Rob Hanning and directed by Geoff Shotz, based on the original series by Richard Lindheim & Michael Sloan.

CBS's The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Robyn's clandestine work and her personal life often collide when her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother, struggle to conceal her vigilante career. While Robyn worries about the mental and emotional toll her work exacts on her family, she is joined in her pursuit of justice by Melody "Mel" Bayani, an edgy bar owner and sniper from Robyn's past who recently quit the Equalizer team to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder; and Harry Keshegian, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker married to Mel. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, she sometimes works with Marcus Dante, an NYPD detective and trusted friend who respects the need for Robyn's type of justice even as he often questions her methods.

The series stars Queen Latifah (Robyn McCall), Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), Liza Lapira (Melody "Mel" Bayani), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah) – with Lorraine Toussaint (Viola "Vi" Marsette). Developed for television by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, as based on the original series co-created by Richard Lindheim, the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Joseph C. Wilson, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere, John Davis, John Fox, Loretha Jones, and Rob Hanning serve as executive producers.

