The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Clip: Things Get Weird for Cheech Marin Cheech Marin is in the hot seat in the following sneak preview of Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 6, premiering on June 4th.

That's right, folks! We're down to only ten days until the return of Adult Swim & actor/comedian Eric Andre's The Eric Andre Show. Joining Andre for this round of orchestrated madness are co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious "Fridge Keeper" (Hmmm…) – as well as a new house band. And who's on tap, guest-wise? They've got Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. They also have Cheech Marin as part of the line-up, and it's a look at Marin's quality time with Andre & his crew that we're getting a look at in the clip below. As for what you're about to see? It's too random for words…

With the series set to return for its sixth season on June 4th, here's a look at the newest preview for Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show (followed by a look back at what else we know about what's to come):

Welcome to Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 6!

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

Just in case you can't wait until June, Adult Swim & Andre were also gracious enough to drop a preview showing what happens when Andre's less-than-skilled EMT worker gets unleashed upon the public. And in the end? Well, we might just have the next FOX reality show…

And in this go-around, Lil Nas X joins Andre for a visit – and it doesn't take long for Andre to remind Lil Nas X that they're not on your typical "talk show." For a look at what happens when Lil Nas X enters The Eric Andre Show for its sixth season premiere, check out the following sneak preview from Adult Swim:

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.

