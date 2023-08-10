Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Edgar Allan Poe, Mike Flanagan, netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Begins This October (Key Art, Images)

With Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher hitting on October 12, Netflix released a poster & new preview images.

Back in May of this year, Mike Flanagan took to social media to push back on reports that Netflix was shelving his & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher, the upcoming series take on Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story (and others). But if you needed harder evidence than that to be convinced, then we're hoping you're appreciating today's big announcement drop. Not only will The Fall of the House of Usher be hitting screens on October 12 (in time for the Halloween season), but we also have preview images and a new key art poster. In the upcoming series, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, must face his shady past when each of his children begins to die in mysterious and brutal ways.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Carla Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma." Now, here's a look at the official key art for the series:

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

