Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Sneak Peek: A Brutal Family Dinner

And you thought YOUR family dinners were brutal? Here's a preview of Netflix, Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

When the Halloween season kicks into overdrive next month, there will be a day of reckoning for Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood). The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company will be forced to confront the sins of his shady past when each of his children begins to die in mysterious and horrifically brutal ways. That's where things stand heading into the premiere of Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher – their upcoming series take on Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story (and other works) that hits screens on October 12th. As the hour nears, we're getting a chance to see the family at its "best" (depending on how you define the word) during a family reunion/dinner that is definitely not about hugs, kisses & catching up on old times. But first, check out these new preview images:

With October 12th set to bring forth Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, here's a look at a sneak preview that was released earlier today – followed by a look back at the official trailer & series overview:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Carla Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!