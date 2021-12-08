The Flash "Armageddon Part 5" Preview: Mia Queen Takes Aim But At Who?

So after a nightmarish scenario where Barry (Grant Gustin) was the Reverse Flash, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne was The Flash, Barry was able to set the timeline right and (apparently) not cause Armageddon. And yet we know this is a five-part special event for The CW's The Flash and not a four-part, so clearly things are still far from alright. Because over the first four chapters, you'll notice one name in particular that's been missing: Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow. Well, Mia stops being MIA in this preview for the fifth & final chapter as she "drops in from the future to save a lost loved one" (let's start the speculation now…) no matter who or what stands in her way. Add to that Barry being given the opportunity to end his deadly dance with Thawne once and for all, and you'll see why the special event is living up to its name as it speeds towards its finale.

With only one chapter to go, here's a look at the promo and episode overview for The CW's The Flash "Armageddon, Part 5":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Episode 5 | Armageddon Pt. 5 Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Aqr1dhBRok)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 5 "Armageddon, Part 5": THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse-Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won't let anything stand in her way. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim.

Joining Team Flash for the five-part event is Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom, Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Cress Williams's Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash Season 8 Trailer (HD) 5 Episode Crossover Event (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRLphGE1NDc)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it's six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of "Armageddon," one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.