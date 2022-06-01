The Flash S08 Big Bad Behind Iris' Time Sickness; Justice U Update

With The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash speeding towards its Season 8 finale in the next few weeks (ahead of what could be a final season run), we have another clue to pass along as to who "The Big Bad" is going to be during the final acts. But that's not all, because we also have a brief update to share on how things are looking with the David Ramsey (aka John Diggle)-starring Justice U. In TVLine's Matt's Inside Line, The Flash EP & showrunner Eric Wallace had this to share about the upcoming villain: "There's a reason why Iris got her time sickness, and the final big bad of Season 8 is the person behind it. And you will learn why this is all happening." As for the Ramsey-starring series originally announced at the beginning of this year? Despite the less-than-stable times over at The CW, it appears the project is still in development.

Set in the Arrowverse and after years of experience fighting side-by-side with some of the world's finest, Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university in Justice U. There, he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. Stemming from Michael Narducci (Superman & Lois) and Zoanne Clack (Grey's Anatomy), Ramsey is set to direct the pilot if picked up for series. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Geoff Johns will executive produce alongside Narducci and Clack. Now here's a look at the preview images, overview & promo for S08E17 "Keep It Dark" (written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi) that also includes behind-the-scenes images of series star & episode director Danielle Panabaker in action. Following that, we have the overview for S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" (airing July 8th, the episode's directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Sam Chalsen):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 17 "Keep it Dark" – DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).