The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?

Don't be fooled by the preview images you're about to see for this week's seventh season finale of The CW's The Flash. Before there's any time to celebrate, there's the matter of the "Godspeed War" that needs to be addressed. And even with Iris (Candice Patton), Bart (Jordan Fisher), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Jay (John Wesley Shipp), and the rest of Team Flash by his side, it's still going to come down to Barry (Grant Gustin) and August Heart aka Godspeed (Karan Oberoi). One-on-one. With the literal fate of the future at stake.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 18 "Heart of the Matter, Part 2": SEASON FINALE – The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future—Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi).

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

