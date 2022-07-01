The Flash Season 9 Finally Revealing Wallace's "Big, Bad DC Villain"?

With the eighth season of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash and what looks to be a pretty decent wait until the ninth series debuts, fans are going to have some time to process what they witnessed in the season finale and the impacts it will have on the long-running Arrowverse series. Earlier this week, we offered a rundown of what we already knew about Season 9 as well as what showrunner Eric Wallace had to share about some of those clues from the season-ender (here). But just when we thought we were done and could wrap things up for the between-seasons break, there was this one bit from Wallace that we almost missed during an interview with TV Guide.

"Also, discerning viewers, if they were to look back there's one hanging thread from all three seasons since I took over as showrunner that I've literally been teasing and it's not subtle. It's in there every year. I won't reveal who it is, but it's a particular storyline and specifically a [specific] big, bad DC villain. I'm going to try and get to it this year. I almost got to it last year, but then we didn't get 22 episodes," Wallace teased. "It's hard to fit all these things in when you have fewer episodes. And if I said bucket list wise, there's two things on my bucket list. One of them you've already seen — that's getting Zoom back to team up with Godspeed — and the other one is this unnamed character who I've been hinting at for three years now."

Oh, and about the Arrowverse canon-approved DC limited comic book series Earth-Prime? We saw Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork (played by Sendhil Ramamurthy in The CW series) finally escape ARGUS custody (detained since the sixth season) and begin working on his new plans. Cisco (played by Carlos Valdes in The CW series) discovers the "big bad" is missing but not in time, as we're left with a panel that reads, "To Be Continued in Season 9 of 'The Flash'." So does Wallace have anything he can add to that? "I will say that those comics are canon and they aren't lying. Perhaps though, it's not in the way that people think if we were to do something like that. And again, I'm not confirming or denying anything," Wallace responded.