The Flash Series Finale Preview Images: One Final Run, One Last Fight With the series finale this week, here are images for The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash, "A New World, Part Four."

In less than 48 hours from now, the book will close on not just The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, but also on the decade-plus-old "Arrowverse." And in this final hour, Barry (Gustin) will need Team Flash and more allies by his side for a final face-off with Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash – and he's brought a "Team Reverse-Flash" with him to help wipe Barry out of existence for good. Now, here's a look at the preview images for the series finale, "A New World, Part Four":

The Flash Series Finale "A New World, Part Four" Preview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 13 "A New World, Part Four": THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City… one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).

